ST. MARYS — An initiative involving painted rocks took over downtown St. Marys when “Rhonda the Rock Snake” slithered onto The Diamond in mid June.
Since then –as of Tuesday –156 rocks have been added to “see how long she can get.”
St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming said some have their suspicions, but it was an “anonymous” community member who started the Rhonda the Rock Snake initiative. He noted how nice it is to see such positivity as more and more rocks appear each day.
St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce President and City Councilman Andrew Mohney, a big supporter of Rhonda since she came into town, said some of the rocks are just simply painted, while others feature favorite characters, designs or inspiring quotes like “Hope,” and “Be the reason someone smiles today.”
The rocks are being added by St. Marys citizens of all ages. Now, the community is wondering if Rhonda will eventually make her way all around The Diamond, he said.
“I think it’s amazing that something as simple as a rock snake can bring an entire community together,” Mohney said.
More than just rocks, this initiative –while it is so simple –represents unity and positivity.
“We need more positivity to lift us up,” Mohney said. “Who knew so much joy could be brought from just painted rocks.”
Rhonda felt so welcomed that she even began calling some friends to check out neighboring towns like Johnsonburg, where “Ramsey the Rock Snake” slithered on into town near the Johnsonburg “Welcome” sign.
