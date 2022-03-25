RIDGWAY — Ridgway Ambulance Corp.’s top annual fundraiser is underway until March 31 – its membership drive, more important than ever this year, said Paramedic Supervisor Thor Lehman.
Beginning Feb. 1, the drive is one of their only ways to raise funds besides donations, said Lehman, and helps offset operational costs.
“The prices have increased because of our ability to not get third-party billing, so revenue is down,” he said.
A family membership, for husband and wife with youth 18 years of age or younger, is $60, and $40 for individual memberships.
The demographics in the small community have also changed, Lehman noted.
“People who have commercial insurance are not the make up of our business anymore – it’s all Medicare and Medicaid, which has really reduced our revenue,” he said.
Not only do memberships support the local ambulance service, but being a member can benefit a patient’s transportation costs following an accident or health incident.
New vehicle
Lehman said Ridgway Ambulance recently acquired a 2021 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, which will be used as their paramedic interceptor.
“We decided on the new truck due to the need to tow our side-by-side UTV that we use for wilderness rescue,” he said. “The Chevy Tahoe was a great asset over the last 15 years, but we saw the need to upgrade to a truck.”
Besides funds from the RAC’s general budget, the truck, equipped with a Whelen emergency lighting and siren system, was purchased with the help of funds from Highmark and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said Lehman.
Diamondback Bed Covers of Philipsburg built the bed cover for the truck, said Lehman, and uplifting by Lynn Kolaja Fire Equipment in Union City.
“We hope to get 10-15 years of service out of this new truck,” he said.
Lehman said the paramedic interceptor serves as a resource for Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) to residents in other communities, servicing Wilcox, North Ridgway, Horton and Fox Townships, Brockport and Cameron County.
The RAC also upgraded in early 2021 when it was moved into a new 6,000-square-foot North Broad Street building.
For more information, call RAC at 814-773-3633 or visit the Facebook page.