RIDGWAY — A Ridgway business has been blowing up and making events “pop” in the Elk County area and beyond since January 2022.
Julianne Bowley of Ridgway, founder of The Balloon Bar, said she has always had a love for celebrations and going “above and beyond” when planning parties for her children.
It was then that she came across balloon displays on sites like Pinterest and Instagram, immediately falling in love with the idea of brightly-colored balloons emphasizing almost any special occasion.
“We didn’t have anything like that for us in our area, so I decided to start one myself,” she said.
The business serves Elk and all surrounding counties, offering all types of balloon services from helium to giant balloon installations. Bowley noted they are able to travel just about anywhere.
The balloons are totally customizable, ensuring that each display is unique, said Bowley, and she works closely with the customer to create what they envision.
Several examples of Bowley’s work can be found on The Balloon Bar’s website and Facebook page. Each one features pops of color and various themes, including birthdays, graduation, teacher’s classrooms, a new baby, weddings, Halloween and more, with additional items such as neon signs, arches, mosaics, garlands and more adding to the installation.
Thus far, Bowley has received very positive feedback about her business.
“People didn’t realize all of the amazing things you can do with balloons!” she said. “We stand out from other businesses in many ways — we use high-quality products that are made to last.
“Because these types of balloons are new to the area, they are a great way to have your event stand out from the crowd, whether it’s personal or corporate.”
Bowley has been collaborating with other businesses, too, such as Queen of Tarts bakery in DuBois, when they held a joint event in early January to celebrate The Balloon Bar’s one-year anniversary and Queen of Tarts’ expansion of weekend hours.
Like the balloons, the future for Bowley’s business is also bright.
“We plan on expanding our services in 2023,” she said. “Be sure to stay tuned.”
Visit The Balloon Bar on Facebook and www.theballoonbar814.com for more information.