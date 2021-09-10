RIDGWAY — The following are commercial, residential and industrial building permits issued in Ridgway Borough in July 2021.
Demolitions
- House, 815 N. Broad St., cost not available
- Building, 132 Main St. (Ferragine Spas and Pools), cost not available
- Building, 138 N. Broad St. (Sheetz), cost not available
Residential
- Minor renovation, 925 Front St., $3,500
- Fence, 417 Hyde Ave., $1,300
- Shed, 231 Monterey Ave., $1,500
- Shade tree removal, 216 Monterey Ave., cost not available
- Roof replacement, 34 N. Broad St., $4,750
Commercial/ Industrial
- ADA improvements, 49 Ridgemont Dr. (Keystone Rural Health), $12,000
- Construction of new Sheetz store, 138 N. Broad St., $3.2 million
- Walk-in cooler installation, Fuel On, 120 Montmorenci Road, $45,000