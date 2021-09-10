Town of Ridgway entrance stock photo
Brianne Fleming

RIDGWAY — The following are commercial, residential and industrial building permits issued in Ridgway Borough in July 2021.

Demolitions

  • House, 815 N. Broad St., cost not available
  • Building, 132 Main St. (Ferragine Spas and Pools), cost not available
  • Building, 138 N. Broad St. (Sheetz), cost not available

Residential

  • Minor renovation, 925 Front St., $3,500
  • Fence, 417 Hyde Ave., $1,300
  • Shed, 231 Monterey Ave., $1,500
  • Shade tree removal, 216 Monterey Ave., cost not available
  • Roof replacement, 34 N. Broad St., $4,750

Commercial/ Industrial

  • ADA improvements, 49 Ridgemont Dr. (Keystone Rural Health), $12,000
  • Construction of new Sheetz store, 138 N. Broad St., $3.2 million
  • Walk-in cooler installation, Fuel On, 120 Montmorenci Road, $45,000

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos