RIDGWAY — The following are Ridgway Borough building permits issued from October through December 2021.
Residential
- Patio addition, $12,000, 320 Center St.
- Above-ground pool replacement, $1,400, 39862 State St.
- Retaining wall, $250, 16 South St.
- Roof replacement, $21,098, 511 Kearsarge Ave.
- Roof replacement, $18,374, 442 1/2 Allenhurst Ave.
- Driveway renovation, cost unavailable, 209 Jackson Ave.
- Garage, $35,000, 605 Stonehedge Mds.
Industrial/ Commercial/Other
- Conservatory, Ridgway Public Library, cost unavailable
- Shade tree removal, 125 Montmorenci Ave., cost unavailable
- Shade tree removal, 209 Jackson Ave., cost unavailable
- Solar panels, 133 Montmorenci Ave., $46,880
- Demolition of home, 1047 N. Broad St., cost unavailable
- Political signs, five, $5