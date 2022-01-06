Town of Ridgway entrance stock photo (copy)
Buy Now
Brianne Fleming

RIDGWAY — The following are Ridgway Borough building permits issued from October through December 2021.

Residential

  • Patio addition, $12,000, 320 Center St.
  • Above-ground pool replacement, $1,400, 39862 State St.
  • Retaining wall, $250, 16 South St.
  • Roof replacement, $21,098, 511 Kearsarge Ave.
  • Roof replacement, $18,374, 442 1/2 Allenhurst Ave.
  • Driveway renovation, cost unavailable, 209 Jackson Ave.
  • Garage, $35,000, 605 Stonehedge Mds.

Industrial/ Commercial/Other

  • Conservatory, Ridgway Public Library, cost unavailable
  • Shade tree removal, 125 Montmorenci Ave., cost unavailable
  • Shade tree removal, 209 Jackson Ave., cost unavailable
  • Solar panels, 133 Montmorenci Ave., $46,880
  • Demolition of home, 1047 N. Broad St., cost unavailable
  • Political signs, five, $5

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos