RIDGWAY — The following are commercial, industrial and residential building permits issued by Ridgway Borough October through December of 2022.
Residential
- Fence, 315 Jackson Ave., $600
- Carport, 39936 State St., $7,848
- Shed, 212 Maryland Ave., $5,000
- Porch renovation, 403 W. Main St., $2,000
- Driveway/parking area repair, 212 Monterey Ave., $400
- Shed, 138 Main St., $4,000
- New home addition, 221 W. Main St., $90,000
- Porch renovation, 606 Stonehedge Meadows Drive, $12,225
- New home addition (zoning), 221 W. Main St., cost unavailable
- Driveway pad, 10 Elk Ave., cost unavailable
Commercial/Industrial
- Shade tree removal, cost unavailable, 115 East Ave.
- Shade tree removal, cost unavailable, 509 Hyde Ave.
- Signage update, 18 Gillis Ave., $1,985
- Electrical upgrades, 102 N. Broad St., $11,000
- Porch renovation/addition, Ridgway Public Library, $25,000
- Motel renovation, 324 Allenhurst Ave., $620,000
- Fence replacement, Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., $400