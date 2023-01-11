Town of Ridgway entrance stock photo
RIDGWAY — The following are commercial, industrial and residential building permits issued by Ridgway Borough October through December of 2022.

Residential

  • Fence, 315 Jackson Ave., $600
  • Carport, 39936 State St., $7,848
  • Shed, 212 Maryland Ave., $5,000
  • Porch renovation, 403 W. Main St., $2,000
  • Driveway/parking area repair, 212 Monterey Ave., $400
  • Shed, 138 Main St., $4,000
  • New home addition, 221 W. Main St., $90,000
  • Porch renovation, 606 Stonehedge Meadows Drive, $12,225
  • New home addition (zoning), 221 W. Main St., cost unavailable
  • Driveway pad, 10 Elk Ave., cost unavailable

Commercial/Industrial

  • Shade tree removal, cost unavailable, 115 East Ave.
  • Shade tree removal, cost unavailable, 509 Hyde Ave.
  • Signage update, 18 Gillis Ave., $1,985
  • Electrical upgrades, 102 N. Broad St., $11,000
  • Porch renovation/addition, Ridgway Public Library, $25,000
  • Motel renovation, 324 Allenhurst Ave., $620,000
  • Fence replacement, Grace Episcopal Church, 216 Center St., $400

