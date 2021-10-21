RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Council approved a liquor license transfer from KJ’s Cafe of Market Street in Johnsonburg to Fuel On at 120 Montmorenci Road in Ridgway during Monday evening’s meeting.
A and R Management Group Inc. presented the transfer request.
According to the proposal, “very insignificant” changes will be made to the building to accommodate the sale of beer and wine. Minor construction may be required.
Ridgway Borough Manager Mike Handley mentioned previously that Fuel On has agreed to stay open for 24 hours during the construction period for the new Sheetz store.
Fuel On was improved to install a new walk-in cooler, costing about $45,000, according to building permits issued in July 2021.
Council approved an amended resolution to transfer the liquor license.
Ambulance fundsRobert Marnatti, manager of Ridgway Ambulance Corp., requested that Ridgway Borough Council consider supporting the ambulance with 1 mill of borough tax funds.
“The RAC is not supported financially by Ridgway Borough,” he said. “The demographic has changed in all the years of providing medical service to Ridgway Borough citizens.”
Council members are considering the RAC for the 2022 budget. The request was referred to the finance committee.