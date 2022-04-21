RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Council members approved several agenda items during this week’s meeting.
Ridgway Borough Manager Mike Handley presented multiple topics during his manager’s report, beginning with Christopher Jordan being hired as a full-time public works employee for the borough as of March 28, 2022.
Ridgway Borough’s spring clean up will last through this Friday, April 22, at the borough annex off of state street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Another eight camping sites have been added to the Ridgway Mills Campground property, said Handley.
Council also approved that Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous vendors be allowed inside of the old building on the Ridgway Mills property in case of inclement weather.
There were no objections from council to apply for $6,000 of county aid liquid fuels money to go toward repairing streets in the borough.
Ridgway Borough is currently accepting applications for a finance director position, and would prefer to have one hired in early May.
The personnel committee has recommended outsourcing payroll for less than $3,600. Council approved.
Council’s May meeting will be held at the St. Marys Moose Lodge, as the fire hall will be used for the upcoming primary election.