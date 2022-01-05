RIDGWAY — Newly elected Ridgway Borough Council members and Mayor Ray Imhof attended the first meeting of 2022 on Monday.
In the Nov. 2 municipal election, incumbents Steve Caggeso and Ronald Burkett kept their seats on Ridgway Borough Council, and newcomers Brent Kemmer and Steve Lawrie were also elected for a four-year term, replacing former Council President Sam MacDonald and Councilman Keith Mader.
Imhof helped to lead the reorganization meeting for the first time as mayor of Ridgway, beginning with appointing council members to the president, vice president and pro-tempore positions.
Both Frank Quattrone and Burkett were nominated for president of council, with Quattrone claiming the seat. Caggeso and Councilman Ralph Dussia were nominated for the vice president position, for which Dussia declined the nomination. Caggeso was named vice president.
Burkett was also nominated for president pro-tempore alongside Councilwoman Abbi Peters, which he declined. Peters was named for the position.
Another notable change to come in 2022 will be that Ridgway Borough Council meetings will now be held at 6 p.m., rather than 7 p.m., on the third Monday of each month at the West End Fire Hall.
Council members moved on to appointing individuals to other positions:
- Current solicitor David Pontzer holds the solicitor’s position.
- Greenman Pederson will remain borough engineer.
- Harry Richards was appointed to another two-year term for vacancy board chairman.
- The Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB) delegate will be Mayor Imhof.
Council members were also appointed to serve on the cable TV, finance, personnel, planning/grants/recreation, property maintenance and street/parking/traffic committees.
Concerning the Ridgway Mills Primitive Campground, which opened in 2020, Dussia announced he was ready to get the ball rolling in terms of ensuring each of the 25 campsites has access to water, sewage and electric. He requested that Ridgway Borough Manager Mike Handley get an engineer quote in terms of what this will cost the borough.
It was also requested that an estimate be acquired to run an electrical wire to the campground’s garage door.
Handley noted that some American Rescue Plan funds could possibly be used towards recreational-based purposes such as this in July. Council needs to discuss planning for the campsites, he said, considering big upcoming events such as the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous returning in April.