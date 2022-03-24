RIDGWAY — Updates on local projects were provided during Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting, including the future Hometown Heroes banner program and “Trail of Dreams” initiatives.
A Hometown Heroes banner committee for Ridgway has been formed, according to an update given by Karen Lundin at the March 15 Street Lighting, Parking and Traffic Committee meeting.
Lundin first approached borough council in summer 2021, asking why Ridgway –the county seat –is one of the only communities around without a Hometown Heroes banner program honoring local veterans.
Then, it was noted how big of a success the program is in places like Fox Township and Johnsonburg.
The committee’s interest is installing the banners in the downtown area on 24 Main Street decorative light posts.
But, Lundin noted that she is still researching to try and find the correct bracket size. The existing brackets accommodate 18-by-78-inch banners, but Lundin said it’s preferred to hang 30-by-60-inch banners. These would need to have additional brackets installed.
Committee members voiced concerns about these brackets potentially causing damage to the painted posts, and requested more information regarding new brackets.
Another meeting will be scheduled when more information is available.
Trail of DreamsAn update was provided on the Elk County Riders’ longtime project “Trail of Dreams” during Monday evening’s meeting.
The Elk County Riders group will host a public input meeting for the project on April 6 at the Elk County Courthouse Annex building. Maps that outline ATV trail areas will be available.
The “Trail of Dreams” project is an initiative underway to connect communities in Elk County through ATV-friendly roads and trails.
Over the past few years, the project has made significant strides, said Treasurer Cheryl Ruffner.
The organization is currently applying for a grant through the ATV Grand Fund for the Byrnedale ATV Kersey Run connector bridge, a final connector of a 16-mile corridor from Fox to Benezette townships, Ruffner wrote to council.
“The ECR are very excited about our accomplishments to date,” said Ruffner. “Within the next year, we hope to have a complete connection, which would present as a trail system.”