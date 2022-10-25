RIDGWAY — At the Oct. 17 Ridgway Borough Council meeting, the Ridgway Borough Police Department presented monthly statistics about police activity within the borough in September 2022, signed by Chief Shawn Geci:

  • Arrests: 43
  • Investigations: 248
  • Requests and complaints: 352
  • Hearings: 10
  • Juvenile offenses: Five

Offenses

  • Thefts: Seven
  • Assaults: Three
  • Disorderly conduct incidents: Eight
  • Drunkenness incidents: Three
  • Motor vehicle violations: 52

Receipts

  • Traffic accidents: 11
  • Traffic accidents with injuries: One
  • Fines issued: $1,218.67

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos