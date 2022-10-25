RIDGWAY — At the Oct. 17 Ridgway Borough Council meeting, the Ridgway Borough Police Department presented monthly statistics about police activity within the borough in September 2022, signed by Chief Shawn Geci:
- Arrests: 43
- Investigations: 248
- Requests and complaints: 352
- Hearings: 10
- Juvenile offenses: Five
Offenses
- Thefts: Seven
- Assaults: Three
- Disorderly conduct incidents: Eight
- Drunkenness incidents: Three
- Motor vehicle violations: 52
Receipts
- Traffic accidents: 11
- Traffic accidents with injuries: One
- Fines issued: $1,218.67