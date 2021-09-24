Ridgway Borough Police Chief Ralph Tettis
TETTIS

 File photo

RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis presented his monthly report for August 2021 at the Sept. 20 borough council meeting.

In August

  • Arrests: 38
  • Investigations: 330
  • Fines: $2,069.67
  • Burglaries: Two
  • Auto thefts: One
  • Assaults: Two
  • Drunkeness incidents: Four
  • Disorderly conduct: 11
  • Requests/complaints: 560
  • Animal violations: 16
  • Juvenile offenses: 33
  • Traffic accidents with injuries: One

In 2021

  • Arrests: 273
  • Investigations: 2,272
  • Fines: $14,487.07
  • Burglaries: Two
  • Thefts: 47
  • Assaults: 30
  • Drunkenness incidents: 20
  • Disorderly conduct: 64
  • Requests and complaints: 3,722
  • Tickets issued: 246
  • Animal violations: 113
  • Juvenile offenses: 147
  • Traffic accidents with injuries: Six

