RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis presented his monthly report for August 2021 at the Sept. 20 borough council meeting.
In August
- Arrests: 38
- Investigations: 330
- Fines: $2,069.67
- Burglaries: Two
- Auto thefts: One
- Assaults: Two
- Drunkeness incidents: Four
- Disorderly conduct: 11
- Requests/complaints: 560
- Animal violations: 16
- Juvenile offenses: 33
- Traffic accidents with injuries: One
In 2021
- Arrests: 273
- Investigations: 2,272
- Fines: $14,487.07
- Burglaries: Two
- Thefts: 47
- Assaults: 30
- Drunkenness incidents: 20
- Disorderly conduct: 64
- Requests and complaints: 3,722
- Tickets issued: 246
- Animal violations: 113
- Juvenile offenses: 147
- Traffic accidents with injuries: Six