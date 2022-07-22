RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Police Chief Shawn Geci provided the department’s monthly report for June 2022 at Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
Ridgway Borough Police report for June
Tags
Brianne Fleming
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
DuBois Area School Board OKs hirings, resignations
-
DuBois man accused of stealing several drones, vacuums from Walmart
-
Retiring DuBois mail carrier says goodbye after decades of service
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
New Bethlehem man launches kayak and paddle board rental business on Clarion River
-
Sandy Twp. Supervisors OK outdoor amusement application for Angry Goat
-
City of DuBois building permits
-
Johnsonburg magistrate roundup
-
Kids lemonade stand on Wilson Avenue raises over $6,000 for fire victims
-
Second man faces assault charges for reported Treasure Lake fight
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.