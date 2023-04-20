Town of Ridgway entrance stock photo
Brianne Fleming

RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Borough Police Department presented its monthly report for March 2023, submitted by Chief Shawn Geci, at Monday evening’s council meeting.

The numbers reported were as follows:

  • Arrests: 33
  • Investigations: 235
  • Juvenile offenses: 13
  • Signal calls: 155
  • Requests and complaints: 258
  • Light outages reported: Six
  • Doors found unlocked: Six
  • Hearings: Eight
  • Fines: $2,614.66
  • Traffic accidents investigated: Three

Offenses

  • Burglaries: Zero
  • Auto theft incidents: Zero
  • Theft incidents: 17
  • Assaults: Two
  • Drunkenness incidents: Three
  • Disorderly conduct incidents: 12
  • Drug activities: 11

