RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Borough Police Department presented its monthly report for March 2023, submitted by Chief Shawn Geci, at Monday evening’s council meeting.
The numbers reported were as follows:
- Arrests: 33
- Investigations: 235
- Juvenile offenses: 13
- Signal calls: 155
- Requests and complaints: 258
- Light outages reported: Six
- Doors found unlocked: Six
- Hearings: Eight
- Fines: $2,614.66
- Traffic accidents investigated: Three
Offenses
- Burglaries: Zero
- Auto theft incidents: Zero
- Theft incidents: 17
- Assaults: Two
- Drunkenness incidents: Three
- Disorderly conduct incidents: 12
- Drug activities: 11