RIDGWAY — Ridgway Police Department Chief Shawn Geci presented monthly statistics for October 2022 during the Nov. 21 Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
- Arrests: 32
- Investigations: 214
- Requests and complaints: 294
- Missing persons: One
- Hearings: 17
- Juvenile offenses: Nine
Receipts
- Fines: $1,757.24
Traffic accidents
- Traffic accidents with injuries: One
- Accidents investigated: Three
Offenses
- Burglaries: Zero
- Auto thefts: Zero
- Thefts: 11
- Assaults: Two
- Drunkenness incidents: Three
- Disorderly conduct incidents: Nine
- Motor vehicle violations: 28