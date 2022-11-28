Town of Ridgway entrance stock photo
Brianne Fleming

RIDGWAY — Ridgway Police Department Chief Shawn Geci presented monthly statistics for October 2022 during the Nov. 21 Ridgway Borough Council meeting.

  • Arrests: 32
  • Investigations: 214
  • Requests and complaints: 294
  • Missing persons: One
  • Hearings: 17
  • Juvenile offenses: Nine

Receipts

  • Fines: $1,757.24

Traffic accidents

  • Traffic accidents with injuries: One
  • Accidents investigated: Three

Offenses

  • Burglaries: Zero
  • Auto thefts: Zero
  • Thefts: 11
  • Assaults: Two
  • Drunkenness incidents: Three
  • Disorderly conduct incidents: Nine
  • Motor vehicle violations: 28

