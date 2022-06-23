RIDGWAY — During Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting, it was announced that Ridgway Borough has received “Tree City USA” recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation, according to a letter sent to Mayor Ray Imhof.
According to Arbor Day Foundation Chief Executive Dan Lambe, Ridgway Borough has earned its recognition as a 2021 Tree City USA member.
“The Borough of Ridgway is part of an incredible network of more than 3,600 ‘Tree City USA’s,’ with a combined total population of 155 million,” Lambe wrote.
Tree City USA, one of the Arbor Day Foundation’s earliest programs, is a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters, according to the release.
Ridgway Borough achieved four Tree City USA requirements, including “forming a tree board or department, creating a tree-care ordinance, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation,” the release states.
Becoming part of Tree City USA started last year for Ridgway Borough.
In October of 2021, junior councilperson Adria Magnusson presented information on the Shade Tree Commission project she was participating in alongside Ridgway Borough Manager Mike Handley.
Magnusson had explained that a “shade tree” provides shade in a public area. Ridgway Borough’s shade tree ordinance from the 1970s needed updated and additional information. Once the up-to-date ordinance was presented, the idea was for Ridgway Borough to become a Tree City USA member.
Former Ridgway Mayor, the late Guillermo Urdarbe, who had a special interest and passion for trees and making Ridgway more beautiful, would have taken much pride in this recognition. Among many other things, he was known for spearheading the Ridgway Beautification Project, which included a plan to plant 100-150 Japanese cherry trees along riverbanks and parks.
The Arbor Day Foundation aims to spread awareness of the value and importance of trees.
“Planting trees in an urban space comes with a myriad of benefits past the recognition of this program,” the ADF’s press release says. “Members of the community benefit from properly-placed trees, as they increase property values from 7 to 20 percent.”
In addition, it says, trees positively impact local ecosystems, helping to clean water and create animal habits that encourage biodiversity, according to the news release.
