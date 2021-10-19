RIDGWAY — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), and one Ridgway entrepreneur is using her business to bring awareness to the cause and make everyone feel “just beautiful.”
Marla McGuire, who is also the administrative assistant for Challenger Transport Inc., said “Just Beautiful Co.” was born in 2019.
“I started it to grow within myself,” she said. “It’s something I have always wanted to do, and I was never able to for various reasons. After a very ugly and devastating divorce, I knew it was my chance to take the leap.”
McGuire said she is grateful to “make a dream reality” and help others find affordable, high-quality clothing and items. She wanted to bring something to the area with prices and styles for all women, men and children, as well as some gift items and small quirks.
“I want women to know that taking risks for the good, for themselves, and their babies is the best choice,” she said. “I love working with people and hearing ideas and reactions to everything, and anything that helps the community. So far, it’s been a really good outcome.”
McGuire’s ultimate goal has a much bigger purpose –to start a charity through Just Beautiful Co. for mothers and children who are victims of mental and emotional abuse.
“I want to help women get back on their feet and raise children who become strong,” she said.
McGuire sells “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” themed T-shirts, raising awareness for domestic violence, and donating the proceeds to CAPSEA — Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse — based in Ridgway.
The domestic-violence awareness shirts are available both online and in the store, said McGuire. She also sells a specific chapstick for the cause –purchases go toward helping survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault prevention programs.
Just Beautiful Co. items are available at Stylez Crafts and More on Front Street in Ridgway, as well as at www.justbeautifulco.com. People can also join the VIP Facebook group.
Stylez Crafts and More is a storefront featuring handmade and local items created and sold by local crafters and business owners.
It’s also been important for McGuire to build local friendships, she noted.
“We live in such a small area, and in a way this is for all of us to work together and help each other out,” she said.
For more information, visit Just Beautiful Co.’s website, Facebook page or call 814-512-0458.