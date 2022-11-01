RIDGWAY — The Ridgway community was flooded with kids in quirky costumes during Thursday’s annual Business Trick or Treat event.
Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce Director Roberta Buehler said the chamber gave out 400 pieces of candy that afternoon.
“It was a beautiful day for it, and the streets were busy,” she said.
This is an annual event that the Ridgway Chamber hosts, Buehler noted.
“We probably had about 25 businesses and organizations handing out goodies,” she said.
During this event, there was also a trunk or treat held in the St. Leo’s parking lot.
There was also the Ridgway Lion’s Club annual Halloween parade on Saturday, and Ridgway Borough’s porch-light invitation trick or treat was held Saturday evening.