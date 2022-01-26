RIDGWAY — A Ridgway couple has been charged with felony child endangerment following a report of alleged drug use around young children.
Jessica E. Tegano, 37, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense, two second-degree misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Jan. 14.
Haydon J. Gangloff, 31, is also charged with one third-degree felony count of endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense, two second-degree misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Oct. 26, 2021, a man and an 11-year-old boy went to the Ridgway Borough Police Department to report that the conditions where the boy was living with Tegano and Gangloff, on Lookout Avenue, were poor and unsafe, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Another child also reportedly lives at the residence.
The man told police that Tegano and Gangloff had reportedly been doing drugs around the children. The 11-year-old boy allegedly had a video of drug paraphernalia on his phone, which he said was on Tegano’s bedroom dresser. The video showed three glass pipes, pill bottles, a rolled-up dollar bill, white powder and a credit card, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The boy told police that Tegano and Gangloff smoke from the pipes around him and another child, and also “line white stuff up and snort it through their noses with a straw,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. The boy told police that on the weekends, Tegano and Gangloff sleep most of the day, and sometimes he and another child are left at the house alone.
The man also told police that the boy’s hygiene had been poor, and he often has to feed himself.
CYS (Children and Youth Services) was contacted about the incident, and requested that police assist them with a home visit of the other child. Gangloff had answered the door, and was told the reason for the visit. Both Gangloff and Tegano denied any drug use or paraphernalia in the house, and denied consent to search the house, according to the affidavit of probable cause. While in the kitchen area, a marijuana pipe and small bag of pills were allegedly laying on the counter.
Both children were removed from the house by CYS and placed with family members.
Tegano’s and Gangloff’s preliminary hearings are set for Feb. 16 at Martin’s office.