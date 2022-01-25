RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough was recently the recipient of a $19,600 grant that it plans to use toward further connecting communities in Elk County.
The grants fall under the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program, according to a press release. The total investment of $70 million for 317 projects in the state of Pennsylvania will be used to “revitalize communities, create new recreational opportunities and conserve natural spaces,” the release said.
Ridgway Borough Manager Mike Handley said the funds will be used to conduct a feasibility study.
The primary goal of the project is to extend a regional trail from Ridgway to Johnsonburg, he said, approximately 8 miles of the Clarion-Little Toby Trail that would connect the Ridgway and Johnsonburg boroughs and Ridgway Township.
This has been a longtime goal of the Tricounty Rails to Trails Association. Members were in the beginning stages of this particular project in summer of 2020, according to Vice President Dale Fox in a previous Courier Express article. The 18.2-mile trail has two main trailheads in Ridgway and Brockway and is mostly located on state game lands.
The association also started the “Five Bridges Trail” project, a wildlife trail that starts just outside of Brockway and heading toward Brookville.
“The longer-term vision is to complete the PA Wilds trail loop toward the Knox-Kane trail, and complete the gap to the Industrial Heritage Trail loops that include Ohio and New York,” Handley said. “Studies indicate that longer trails draw more visitors to local communities.”
For more information, visit www.tricountyrailstotrails.org.