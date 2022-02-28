RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Eagles 469 is again hosting an event to benefit a local person in need.
The Polish Dinners fundraiser will be held at the Ridgway Eagles building on North Broad Street at 11 a.m. until sold out on Sunday, March 13.
Eagles President Dakota Dworsky said proceeds will go toward medical expenses for Ridgway woman Kali Herzog, 25, who has been battling cancer and still has a long road to recovery. These funds will help with both future and past medical expenses, he said, as well as transportation costs.
The dinners will include three pierogi, a scoop of haluski, a cabbage roll and dessert for $12, according to the event flyer.
The Eagles is no stranger to hosting fundraisers for both members and non-members, Dworsky said, including a barbecue held last year to benefit the frontline workers at Hahne Cancer Center, and a basket bingo Feb. 26 benefiting Relay for Life of Elk County. Eagles members typically cook all of the food for these events.
“Community members who have volunteered to help with this event are gracious and great,” Dworsky said.
What started out as stomach cancer for Herzog at the end of 2021, which runs in her family, turned into the cancer spreading to her small intestines and esophagus. She also underwent a double mastectomy earlier this year, according to a post on the Ridgway Eagles 469 Facebook page.
The community is also very generous in terms of donating items for the basket raffles and Chinese auctions.
“Kali and her family are very grateful for what the community has already done, and for supporting them with this benefit,” Dworsky said.
The Eagles’ motto is “People helping people,” he said, which is exactly what members set out to do.
Tickets are on sale at the Ridgway Eagles Club. Call 814-773-7435 and visit the Facebook page for more information.