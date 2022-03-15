RIDGWAY — With more than 200 dinners sold, the Ridgway community and beyond showed up to support one of its own on Sunday.
The Ridgway Eagles 469’s Polish dinners fundraiser was held to benefit native Kali Herzog, 25, who has been battling cancer and is on her road to recovery.
Both Kali and her mother, Lori, of Ridgway, were diagnosed with hereditary diffuse gastric cancer (HDGC), an aggressive stomach cancer with about a 15 percent survival rate once diagnosed. Those with the CDH1 mutation — including the Herzogs — have an increased risk of diffuse gastric cancer, compared to a less than 1 percent chance in people without the mutation, according to a previously-published Courier Express article. Those with the CDH1 mutation are also at higher risk of developing breast cancer.
Eagles President Dakota Dworsky said there were also more than 150 different baskets donated to the event’s basket raffle, all by community members in Elk, Clearfield, Clarion and other surrounding areas.
“The community, very much so, supported this event,” he said. “We appreciate all of the donations that were made.”
These proceeds will go toward past and current medical expenses for Kali, who just had a mastectomy this year, and is still unable to work.
“Kali and her family greatly appreciate everything the community has done for them, and continues to do for them,” Dworsky said. “They thank everyone for the prayers. Her spirits are really good right now, and she is progressing every day.”
In the previously-published article, Kali calls her recent surgery a “second chance at life,” and says she will not let this diagnosis knock her down.
Both Kali and Lori, and other family members and friends, attended Sunday’s fundraiser, overwhelmed by all of the support, Dworsky noted.
“She really appreciated all of the volunteers, and everyone who helped with this,” he said.
The Eagles’ motto is “People helping people,” something the Ridgway club and its members show time and time again through fundraisers dedicated to others in need.