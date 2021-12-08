RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Eagles 469 will host a “BBQ For a Cause” fundraiser benefiting the Hahne Cancer Center at Penn Highlands DuBois on Saturday.
Starting at 2 p.m., chicken and rib dinners will be offered at 339 N. Broad St. for $10 each, as well as basket raffles, a 50/50 and cornhole games. Beer will also be available.
The Clarion-based band “Trixx” will play from 8 p.m.-midnight.
Eagles President Dakota Dworsky said this event came about since one of their officers has cancer, and has been receiving treatment at Hahne Cancer Center, where he has had a positive experience. He would like the fundraiser to benefit the frontline workers who work hard and are very helpful.
Eagles members cook all of the food, said Dworsky, and one officer makes his own homemade sauce for the ribs, a popular community favorite.
For an event this size, the community is usually very generous, said Dworksy, having collected many baskets already for the basket raffle, with more to come. These baskets have been instrumental in raising funds during past benefits.
The Eagles also host weekly bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m., and will be hosting a special New Year’s Eve bingo at 7 p.m. that evening.
The Eagles’ motto is “People helping people,” he said, which is exactly what members set out to do.
“We’re here to help the community,” said Dworsky.
Members also took part in offering a free Thanksgiving dinner last month, where more than 100 deliveries were made.
The Eagles are also trying to gain memberships, he added. Those interested can fill out an application at the club.
Those who would like to donate an item can bring it to the club on North Broad Street or call 814-773-7435. Visit the Ridgway Eagles 469 Facebook page.