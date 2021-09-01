RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Elks Lodge #872 is hosting a special trail ride on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.
The “9-11 20th Anniversary Jeep Ride” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m. The ride, benefiting the Elks lodge and its local efforts, leaves at noon.
Jennifer Challingsworth, manager of Ridgway Elks Lodge #872, said the ride’s sponsors are TomBob Outdoors and Continuous Metal Technology Inc.
“We are super excited about this trail ride,” she said. “I can’t believe it has been 20 years since 9/11.”
A $35 registration includes the ride, meal and a shirt, which features a Sept. 11 logo with patriotic colors and the Twin Towers. A $15 registration includes the ride and the meal, and a long-sleeve shirt is $20, according to the event flyer.
Challingsworth noted that the meal provided will be Thanksgiving style. Dessert will also be provided.
There will also be a DJ providing entertainment following the ride, she said.
The Elks frequently host other rides benefiting certain causes, such as a dice run benefiting Tri-County Rails to Trails, a Freedom Jeep Ride benefiting the Ridgway Fire Department during the COVID-19 pandemic and a Breast Cancer Awareness Jeep Run.
Call 814-773-5025 for more information.