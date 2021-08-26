RIDGWAY — The seventh annual “Serving Up Support” volleyball tournament will benefit a St. Marys couple embarking on an adoption journey, as well as Special Olympics of Elk/Cameron County.
The tournament is set for 10 a.m. at the Sandy Beach volleyball courts in Ridgway on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Organizer Autumn Bullers said seven years ago, she decided she wanted to host a volleyball tournament to help a baby in need who was close to her family.
“Then, another family lost their baby right around the same time,” she said, noting she convinced her best friend, Allyon Paige, and brother, Paul Bullers, to help out with the event. “The first year had an amazing turnout, so we have decided to continue it.”
Along with the Bullers siblings and Paige, their team has also grown to add Shari Johnson, Kendall Jordan, Jessica and Teresa Bullers and Tyler Rose.
The event typically benefits two different families or causes, said Bullers. This year it will benefit Zac and Brittney Wolfe of St. Marys on their adoption journey, and the activities and assistance provided by the Special Olympics of Elk/Cameron County nonprofit organization.
“The food is completely donated from local businesses and amazing friends, as well as Chinese auction items,” Bullers said. “We do a 50/50 raffle as well, and receive monetary donations.”
The goal of the fundraiser, said Bullers, is to help babies and children in need have a brighter future.
“In our opinion, Zac and Brittney are the better future for a little child who needs their love and guidance,” she said.
The couple’s infertility struggle began shortly after marriage, and continued throughout the following five years, said Zac Wolfe.
The Wolfes are no strangers to obstacles, though, being that he was in a life-altering car accident July 3, 2011, resulting in a C5-C6 spinal cord injury. Wolfe has since created the personal blog “Adaptive Outdoorz,” encouraging people who may be discouraged by a disability to continue working hard and to never give up.
“We have both always dreamed of having a big family, and infertility made us realize that it isn’t about how we become parents that matters to us – it’s about parenthood itself,” Wolfe said. “That steered us in the direction of adoption as our path to parenthood.”
The couple is now “home-study approved,” he adds, and able to legally adopt a child in the United States. They also have a lawyer on “stand by” prepared to assist the couple and the birth mother/family throughout the legal process.
The Wolfes hope to locate a birth mother/family on their own, he said, and they need the public’s help.
“When Autumn reached out to us, we were absolutely blown away by all the support,” Wolfe said. “We are extremely thankful, and we cannot thank Autumn and her team enough for their time and effort that they put into this benefit.” He noted that he and his wife will be participating in the event that day.
Anyone who may be able to help the Wolfes throughout their adoption journey can reach out to them, and follow their journey on Facebook, Instagram and at www.wolfesadoptionjourney.com.
Much of this annual tournament’s success is thanks to the kind hearts in the community, said Bullers.
“We love our community, it’s a community that comes together to support its people that need a little extra help,” she said.
Those with questions can call Bullers at 814-594-9026 or visit the event’s Facebook page “7th annual Serving Up Support.”
Elk/Cameron County Special Olympics can also be found on Facebook.