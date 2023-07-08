RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Farmers Market will hold a soft opening of the 2023 season on Tuesday, July 11, featuring a new market manager and new location.
After months of planning and listening to input from local farmers, and with cooperation from the Ridgway Borough, the Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) is taking the reins as the new market manager for the Ridgway Farmers Market.
“We are prioritizing the ‘farmer’ in ‘Farmers Market,’ while also enhancing the market with artisan vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment. The goal is to make the market a family destination every Tuesday evening this summer,” said Sara Frank, executive director of ECCOTA.
The market will be held each Tuesday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. July 11 through Sept. 26 at the Ridgway Mills Campground on West Main Street.
Featuring everything homegrown, handmade, and creative, the market is currently looking for vendors, food trucks, and performers who may be interested in attending. Vendors can register to attend weekly, or for the entire season up front. Vendor registration can be completed online at www.eccota.com, or in person at the ECCOTA sales gallery.
Musical entertainment will be provided at the markets when possible thanks to a generous local donor. “Darkwater Duo” will perform at a larger market celebration event in August. Details about that are forthcoming.
Call ECCOTA for more information at 814-772-7051 or email sara@eccota.com.