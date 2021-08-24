RIDGWAY — The 88th Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival wrapped up its festivities last week, bringing back an annual local tradition missed during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Engine 42’s 2nd Lt. Brice McKay said despite the rain the area received, the carnival was a great success.
“We had great crowds every night, even with the rain,” he said.
The Ridgway firemen would not be able to host this event without the people who look forward to it each year, said McKay.
“We would like to thank the community for all of their support,” he added.
In its traditional fashion, the carnival offered rides by Powers and Thomas Midway Entertainment, like the Ferris wheel, twirling teacups and children’s rollercoasters, as well as the firemen’s booths offering products like hot sausage and famous firemen’s fries.
According to the RFD’s Facebook page, advanced ride sales this year were more than $55,000.
The fire department also received some generous gifts this year, like a $7,500 donation from Powers and Thomas Midway Entertainment, according to the Facebook page, as well as a $5,000 check from the Ridgway Moose Lodge 1183.
Throughout the week of Aug. 16-21, there were also fireworks, special Olympics, a kiddie-pet parade, and –new to the carnival this year –nightly 50/50 raffles and drawings, featuring prizes like a smart TV, pistol and gun safe. The RFD announced each night’s winners on its Facebook page as well.
This year was definitely a bit different, said McKay, being that Saturday’s Ridgway Firemen’s Parade wasn’t hosted as it usually is.
“We will be back next year, hopefully with the parade and a few additional events,” he said.
