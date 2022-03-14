RIDGWAY — Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Ridgway Firemen’s Parade will return to its community glory in 2022.
Ridgway Fire Department member Frank Quattrone said this year’s Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival is set for June 20-25, and the parade will be held June 25.
A “modified” Firemen’s Carnival was offered in 2021, given 50-percent capacity rules for outdoor events were still in place.
Local businesses, organizations, groups, teams, individuals and more are invited to participate in the parade. Community members are also encouraged to spread the word about the parade’s traditional return.
“Come show off your business, organization, group, band, antique cars, muscle cars, big trucks, UTV’s, cheerleaders, basketball teams, all Elk County businesses, whoever you are,” the RFD’s website says.
This is the RFD’s main fundraiser, said Quattrone.
“Without the carnival we have to find different kinds of fundraisers to have,” he said, such as the gun bash they are hosting on March 27 at the central fire station.
Groups and floats will assemble in the old Motion Control building parking lot on Gillis Avenue at 2 p.m., and the parade will start at 4 p.m.
Visit the RFD on Facebook and https://ridgwayfiredept.com.
To RSVP and secure a spot in the parade, email company4parade@gmail.com, and include a name, cell phone number, where the person lives and what they will be bringing to the parade.