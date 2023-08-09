RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been jailed on several felony charges after he was allegedly found driving under the influence of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drugs in April.
Ridgway Police have charged Dylan Gary Sheen, 26, with four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; three counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance; and one count of BAC .02 or higher –third offense, a misdemeanor in the first degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 13.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Ridgway Police were dispatched to the area of Upper Front Street on April 10 for reports of a man wearing a Steelers sweatshirt and a black hat, who was reportedly acting suspicious, getting out of a blue car and running around it and yelling. The caller said he was parked there for over an hour.
Police arrived and found a black PT Cruiser parked down the street, and they observed a person inside flailing their arms about. Police approached the passenger’s side of the vehicle and engaged with the driver and female passenger in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Sheen, handed the officers on scene his PA ID card. Sheen reportedly admitted to police he had driven to that location without a valid driver’s license, and was picking up the female passenger from another nearby residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Sheen was allegedly speaking quickly and asking questions multiple times. Police also noticed open sores/pick marks on his cheeks and near his mouth. It was suspected he was impaired on something other than alcohol. When Sheen stepped out of the vehicle, police allegedly saw two small bags with a white powdered substance in them on the console. While placing Sheen under arrest, the officer removed a syringe from his pocket.
During field sobriety testing, Sheen allegedly showed noticeable signs of impairment, including loss of balance, leg tremors, twitching and bouncing and sweating. Sheen reportedly admitted to using methamphetamine and smoking marijuana that morning, and that the white powdered substance in the bags was methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On April 11, police were granted a search warrant for Sheen’s vehicle, which resulted in the seizure of controlled substances and paraphernalia, including a small amount of methamphetamine, eight white tablets, a glass tube, and a small bag of marijuana, as well as Sheen’s wallet with $130.
Blood test results police received on April 17 showed that Sheen had several controlled substances in his blood, including amphetamine, methamphetamine, Delta-9 Carboxy THC, Delta-9 THC, fentanyl, norfentanyl and norbuprenorphine.
On June 2, police received the results identifying the controlled substances found in Sheen’s vehicle, which included 35.09 grams of heroin, .02 grams of methamphetamine, .11 grams of fentanyl and .52 grams of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Sheen’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 6 at Martin’s office. He is in the Elk County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.