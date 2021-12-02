JOHNSONBURG — A Ridgway man is facing several charges after he allegedly experienced a drug overdose while driving with a 2-month-old baby in the backseat.
Joshua Paul Oliver, 23, of Ridgway, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the second degree, four counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, driving impaired/incapable of driving safely, recklessly endangering another person, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Nov. 29.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Johnsonburg Borough Police were dispatched for reports of an unconscious man in the area of Cushing Avenue on Oct. 4. The man was reportedly in a red Suzuki, and there was a baby in the back seat of the vehicle. The caller had seen the man while walking down the sidewalk, and a nearby resident had come out of his house to assist, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When Oliver was found, he was reportedly in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, stopped at the intersection of Church Street and Cushing Avenue with his foot on the break, and the car was shifted into drive. The car was allegedly in the middle of the road blocking traffic. The nearby resident had removed the baby from the vehicle prior to police arrival.
Police could see that Oliver’s skin was allegedly pale and colorless, and his breathing was very shallow. He was holding a piece of tin foil with burnt residue, a lighter, and two rolled-up $1 bills in his hands, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police determined he was experiencing a drug overdose, and reportedly administered two doses of Narcan and conducted CPR until Oliver was revived. Oliver then reportedly told police he had smoked heroin, and the baby in the car was a 2-month-old who he had picked up shortly beforehand. The baby was released into a relative’s care.
Oliver was arrested for a DUI and transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a blood draw. The blood analysis reportedly showed that he had Hydroxy Delta-9 THC, Delta-9 Carboxy THC, Delta-9 THC, Fentanyl and Norfentanyl in his system, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Bail was set at $10,000. Oliver’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 8 at Martin’s office.