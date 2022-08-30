RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing several charges after he allegedly physically assaulted two men on Aug. 11.
Ian Matthew Williams, 38, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause severe bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 22.
The Ridgway Police Department was dispatched by Elk County Emergency Services to a Main Street residence on Aug. 11 for an alleged assault that had just occurred. While en route, the dispatcher said the suspect left in a black vehicle.
Police arrived and spoke to both victims and a witness. One of the victims said he has personally told Williams at least three times to stay off of his property. That day, Williams allegedly went to that residence and began yelling profanities and threatening the victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The residence is close to a small business. The owner of that business said he came outside and viewed Williams causing a disturbance across the street. He requested that Williams keep the noise down so he would not disturb customers.
Williams then allegedly turned his anger towards the business owner, walked onto the property and threatened and attacked the second victim, pushing him back against his garage wall. Williams also allegedly struck him on the right side of his face, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police noticed the right lens was missing from the business owner’s prescription glasses, and there was blood on his nose. He complained of facial pain and said his top teeth were numb. He sought medical attention for his injuries. His facial bone was broken in two places. The victim had a follow-up appointment with a surgeon, who informed him that his injuries will require reconstructive surgery to property heal, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Williams’ bail is set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing is is set for Sept. 7 at Martin’s office.