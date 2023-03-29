ST. MARYS — A Ridgway man is facing felony charges after he allegedly stole over $5,000 worth of items from a business on West Creek Road in St. Marys.
Jamie Lee Desantis, 41, is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the third degree; receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree; criminal attempt –theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a first-degree misdemeanor; possessing an instrument of crime with intent, a misdemeanor in the first degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and is cited for criminal mischief –damaging property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 23.
The City of St. Marys Police Department took Desantis into custody on March 15 in the area of West Creek Road for active warrants. When searching him, including a backpack he was wearing, Desantis was found to allegedly be in possession of several tools, a lock-picking tool, bench vise, electrical connections, gloves, Sawzall blades, cordless tool batteries, an emergency beacon light bulb and a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
At the time of his arrest, Desantis made statements about having an ATV nearby. The items in Desantis’ possession at the time of his arrest prompted police to attempt to locate the ATV.
Police located a Honda 400 EX four wheeler in a wooded area near a business at 177 West Creek Road. Two piles of property were covered under tree limbs and brush near the ATV. Heavy foot traffic was observed in and around the area in the recently-fallen snow, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police followed the footprints and were led to the back of Twisted Metal Towing on West Creek Road.
The tracks indicated the person who created them had allegedly entered several parked vehicles and trailers on the property, as well as that someone had attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a white van with a Sawzall. Fresh snow had indicated that two tractor-trailers with sleeper cabs had both been entered as well. Additionally, one of the tractors had the driver’s side door open.
Tracks indicated that an enclosed trailer had also been entered. Police observed a red bench vise, similar to that of the one found in Desantis’ backpack. Tracks also indicated the trailer portion of the tractor-trailer had been entered.
Inside of a white 2008 GMC van, police observed a right-hand, camouflage glove with snow on it. The glove matched the left-hand glove found on Desantis. Inside the van was also an “emergency beacon” light bulb, the same as the one found in Desantis’ backpack, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
All items piled around the ATV were collected and brought to the police station. The owners of the trailers and GMC vans were contacted to come identify them, which they did, and confirmed where they had allegedly been taken from.
One of the property owners identified Motorola radios, a CB radio, ratchet/tie-down straps, cordless tools, assorted wires and cables, locks, dead bolts, surveillance cameras, a door closer, drill bits, a lock pick, bench vise and gloves. The total value of the lock was $150.
The other property owner claimed items such as chains, sprockets and other small items.
The total value taken is estimated to be $5,035. Some of the items identified as stolen were found on Desantis, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Desantis’ bail is set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Jacob’s office on April 4.