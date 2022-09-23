RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been jailed on several felony charges after he allegedly stole a truck from Napa Auto Parts and is accused of breaking into several cars.
Donovan Allen Cribbs, 18, is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, a felony in the third degree; receiving stolen property, a felony in the third degree; six third-degree felony counts of criminal attempt – theft by unlawful taking –moveable property; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; six counts of criminal attempt – theft from a motor vehicle and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 9.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Ridgway Police Department received a report of an abandoned vehicle on River Road on Aug. 18. Upon arrival, police ran the registration, discovering that the vehicle belongs to the owner of Napa Auto Parts. Police contacted the store, and it was clarified that their truck was missing.
Through viewing surveillance footage from the early morning of Aug. 18 at Napa Auto Parts, Clarion River Collision, the Ridgway firemen’s lot, Fuel On/Power Fuel and Center Street, police reportedly observed Cribbs in all of the footage, wearing a green hoodie and jeans.
The footage from Center Street shows Cribbs allegedly go into a Lincoln MKT vehicle parked in the victim’s driveway at 3:41 a.m. He entered the vehicle through the passenger door, is seen allegedly going through the center console and glove box. Cribbs then allegedly does the same thing in another car on Center Street. A resident at a second Center Street address also reported their vehicle had been broken into, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Napa Auto Parts’ footage showed Cribbs looking inside of a Ford F-150. The footage also showed him allegedly walking by Napa’s two delivery trucks, and pulling on their door handles.
Recommended Video
The camera from Clarion River Collision captures Cribbs allegedly walking by a 2012 Ford Mustang that was reportedly rummaged through. Then, at around 4:05 a.m., Napa’s footage captures their old delivery truck – the alleged stolen vehicle – with the headlights turned on and off multiple times, then drive out of the parking lot onto Main Street and to Fuel On/Power Fuel gas station, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Cribbs is seen allegedly pulling into the gas station, going inside, playing the skills machine, walking out of the store and getting into the stolen vehicle and leaving the gas station on Montmorenci Road at 4:11 a.m.
The firemen’s lot footage off of North Broad Street shows Cribbs allegedly walking away from a white bucket truck with its headlights on around 6 a.m. The owner of the truck reported the glove box was opened and appeared to be rummaged through, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Aug. 23 at the Ridgway Police Department, Cribbs allegedly admitted to being at a relative’s house that night, but that he was high on marijuana and doesn’t remember it that well. When shown the footage, Cribbs reportedly said that the person did look like him, and said he was behind Napa Auto Parts that night, and was driving a truck, but that it belonged to his friend. Cribbs denied stealing the Napa truck, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cribbs’ relative also viewed the camera footage, and reportedly confirmed that the suspect looked like Cribbs.
Cribbs’ bail is set at $30,000. He waived his preliminary hearing at Martin’s office Sept. 21.