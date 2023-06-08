ST. MARYS — A man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly stole nearly $600 in items from the Walmart Supercenter in St. Marys.
Joshua Michael Smith, 43, of Ridgway, is charged with retail theft –taking merchandise –third or subsequent offense –a felony, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office June 2.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway were dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter in St. Marys on June 2 for reports of a known individual, Smith, who was at the store possibly stealing items. Police arrived and spoke with an asset protection employee, who said that Smith entered the store that morning and allegedly left with items he did not pay for.
The employee provided receipts showing precise dates, times and item totals. Smith reportedly admitted to removing the items, and said he had no excuse for doing so. Smith allegedly stole $596.07 worth of miscellaneous items, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Smith’s criminal record also indicated three prior retail theft offenses.
Smith’s preliminary hearing is set for July 11 at Jacob’s office.