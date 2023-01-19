JOHNSONBURG — A Ridgway man has been jailed after he was allegedly found barricaded in a woman’s home with an explosive and other weapons.
Adam Gregory Jones, 43, is charged with default in required appearance, a felony in the third degree; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor in the first degree and cited for prohibited uses –manufacture of gunpowder, fireworks, liquid gas, or other explosives, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Jan. 10.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department reported that a woman rushed into the police station on Jan. 8, visibly upset and asking for help. She said that Jones was at her Second Avenue residence that day, hallucinating on methamphetamines and becoming paranoid. He allegedly slapped her across the face and threatened to kill her and her children and himself, as well as “blow up” the house, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Jones did have a valid warrant out of Elk County at the time for failure to appear for sentencing for charges that included a felon possessing a firearm. The victim told police Jones had reportedly barricaded himself in her bedroom by gluing the doorknob, putting screws, knives and screwdrivers in the frame. He also piled up furniture against the door.
Jones had also shown her what looked like bombs and detonators around the house that he allegedly threatened to use. JBPD officers and state police responded to the scene. Jones was contacted via cell phone several times, and other methods were used to try and get him to exit the residence peacefully. Police entered the house, where they could reportedly hear Jones moving around and using a hammer and screw gun. Fake detonators and items made to look like bombs were discovered by police within the residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police breached the bedroom and identified Jones, who was sweating profusely, pale and had a head lamp on. He was instructed to sit on the bed. Jones was placed under arrest, and police removed the barricade he made in front of the door, which included household appliances, furniture, screwdrivers and knives.
An explosive, commonly referred to as an “M80,” was found in his vicinity. Jones admitted to his knowledge of the warrant and barricading himself with items to avoid apprehension.
Jones is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 1 at Martin’s office.