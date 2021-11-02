RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing a felony forgery charge after he allegedly altered a check without authorization.
Jeffrey Paul Mackey, 39, of Ridgway, is charged with forgery – altering writing, a felony in the second degree, and theft by deception – false impression, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Oct. 21.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department spoke to a victim on Oct. 15 who allegedly said Mackey did painting work for her, and she paid him via check in the amount of $160. Check No. 12423 in an account from Northwest Bank was signed by Mackey and cashed on Oct. 4, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim discovered that Mackey allegedly altered the check to reflect the amount of $260 before cashing it. She reportedly did not authorize this.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, multiple attempts were made to contact Mackey with no response.
Mackey waived his preliminary hearing on Oct. 27 and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 6.