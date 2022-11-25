ST. MARYS — A Ridgway man has been jailed following an undercover bust that occurred in St. Marys in May.
Paul Stephen Iorfido, 40, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 17.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the City of St. Marys Police Department met with a confidential informant (CI) in May who made contact with Iorfido, making arrangements to allegedly purchase heroin/fentanyl in exchange for $150.
A surveillance detail was conducted, and the CI was observed providing Iorfido with $150. Iorfido was allegedly observed meeting with and providing the CI with seven glassine bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The bags were later tested by the Pennsylvania State Police crime laboratory, and were found to contain fentanyl.
The exchange of funds and the exchange of the seven bags of fentanyl occurred in St. Marys.
Iorfido’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 27 at Jacob’s office. Bail is set at $10,000.