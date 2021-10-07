RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly exposed his genitals to a minor.
Christopher Michael Pesce, 44, of Ridgway, is charged with corruption of minors – defendant is age 18 or above, a felony in the third degree, and indecent exposure, a misdemeanor in the first degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 9.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department was dispatched for a complaint of alleged indecent exposure to a minor, who is noted to be 14 years old.
When talking to police, Pesce allegedly admitted to exposing himself to the 14-year-old victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Pesce’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 13 at Martin’s office.