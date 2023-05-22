RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to break into a South Street home while under the influence of a controlled substance.
Edward Joseph Hyatt, 40, who is charged with criminal attempt –criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; trespassing, a misdemeanor in the third degree; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and is cited for public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 12.
The Ridgway Police Department was dispatched to a South Street residence in Ridgway on March 2 for report of someone on a back porch that refused to leave.
Police observed Hyatt on the enclosed back porch. After talking with him, it was clear that he was allegedly under the influence of something, as he had unsteady balance, slow response times and was unable to answer simple questions. His pupils also did not react to light. Hyatt told police he was allegedly unsure where he was, and that he went to this back porch because “it looked warm and it attracted him,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Based on the circumstances, Hyatt was placed under arrest for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. A search of Hyatt resulted in the seizure of a “fungus-like stem.”
The homeowner told police that Hyatt came to the back door and had asked if this was “Jordan’s house.”
When she told him it wasn’t, he allegedly kept trying to get into the house by pulling on the locked door. She asked him to leave, and he didn’t, so she called 911.
On March 7, the fungus-like stem was mailed to the Erie Regional Laboratory. Results received on May 3 showed that the vegetable material found on Hyatt contained psilocybin, a schedule I controlled substance, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hyatt’s preliminary hearing is set for June 7 at Martin’s office.