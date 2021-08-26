RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing a felony retail theft charge after he allegedly stole food items from Elk County Foods.
James R. Peterson, 24, of Ridgway, is charged with retail theft – taking merchdanise, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 16.
The Ridgway Police Department received word from an employee of Elk County Foods that an open pack of aluminum foil was found in an aisle, which promted them to look into the suspect further. Peterson is reportedly seen on surveillance video entering the store on Aug. 8 at 5:35 p.m., wearing a mask, and immediately going to the bathroom, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Peterson is then seen allegedly opening the aluminum foil, pulling his mask down and grabbing cold chicken from the deli case. He then reportedly grabs a pastry box, and puts the cold chicken down his pants. Peterson also allegedly grabs smoked snack sticks and puts them under his shirt, then puts the pastry box on a random store shelf and leaves the store, without paying for these items, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Peterson also has two prior convictions of retail theft.
Peterson waived his preliminary hearing at Martin’s office Aug. 25. Bail is set at $15,000.