RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been jailed after he was allegedly driving under the influence of methamphetamine and fled from police.
Todd Donald Bogacki, 54, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, a felony in the third degree, driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –impaired ability –first offense, and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 28.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Ridgway were dispatched for a report of a man acting strangely while driving a black Ford 150 in the area of Empire Drive in Ridgway on June 28. The caller said the man had thrown a rock through the window of the vehicle and broken it. Police arrived on scene and located the truck on private property, approaching the driver’s side. The man told the officer he had thrown a rock through the window of the vehicle due to locking himself out of it, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The officer observed that the vehicle ignition was on, and the driver’s eyes were allegedly bloodshot and glassy. His pupils were needle point, and he was reportedly visibly “dazed.” The driver was identified as Bogacki, and he was confirmed as the owner of the vehicle.
The officer walked back to his patrol vehicle, when Bogacki allegedly put the vehicle in drive and exited the property. Police activated lights and sirens, but Bogacki failed to stop and proceeded south on Route 219. Bogacki allegedly traveled one mile before pulling over, and he was taken into custody.
After being taken into custody, Bogacki allegedly told police he had taken methamphetamine, and refused field sobriety testing, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Bogacki is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000.