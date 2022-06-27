RIDGWAY — A man is facing charges after he allegedly showed up to a Ridgway residence with a firearm, and later threatened police officers.
Charles John Magnusson, 37, of Ridgway, is charged with recklessly endangering another person, making terroristic threats and cited for disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 14.
The Ridgway Police Department received a call that Magnusson was reportedly standing outside of a woman’s house and wouldn’t leave on June 7. Police arrived and found Magnusson in the backyard, allegedly holding an AR-15. He set the gun down upon request, and a pocket knife was also taken off of him.
Police questioned why Magnusson was at the residence and why he had the firearm. He said one of the people present had made a copy of his safe key and stole his socks, bonds, jewels, jewelry and crowns. Police went inside and gathered that the other two individuals present had no idea what Magnusson was talking about, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was detained for disorderly conduct, and police also took an extra full magazine for the firearm out of the residence.
The victim put in her statement that Magnusson showed up and was walking around the house yelling, and refused to go home when he was told to, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She then woke the other individual in the house up, who also told Magnusson to leave, and he didn’t. Magnusson, while allegedly outside with the firearm, told the man to come outside because he thought he stole from him.
Magnusson was placed in a holding cell at the police station, and a mental health delegate was contacted, whom he spoke to later on. Magnusson allegedly said he should have killed police officers who were on the scene, and that “maybe he will have to start killing people to get stuff done,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. He also reportedly said if anyone came into his cell, he would “snap their neck.” Magnusson was transported to Penn Highlands Elk hospital to be seen by medical personnel, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
After arriving at the hospital, Magnusson was removed from the patrol car, but he had reportedly unhooked the gain from the handcuffs to his leg shackles and twisted it around his seatbelt. He then allegedly threatened to “behead” one of the police officers.
Magnusson’s preliminary hearing is set for July 6.