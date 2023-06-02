ST. MARYS — A man is facing several charges related to when he allegedly attempted to purchase a firearm on two separate occasions.
Shawn Anthony Schaefer, 48, of Ridgway, is charged with two counts of making a materially false written statement –purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm –a felony in the third degree; two counts of statement under penalty –a misdemeanor in the third degree; and two counts of disorderly conduct –hazardous/physical offense, also a misdemeanor in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office May 25.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of St. Marys Police received information from the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division on May 16, advising them to conduct an investigation on Schaefer for an alleged firearms violation.
The offenses had occurred on Nov. 26, 2021, and Dec. 18, 2021, at Elk County Ammo and Arms in St. Marys, where Schaefer allegedly attempted to purchase a firearm and was denied from making the purchases. Schaefer allegedly lied on the Firearms Transaction Record, or ATF 4473, as well as on the Pennsylvania State Police’s application/record of sale form.
Paperwork sent to the COSMPD by PSP included a copy of Schaefer’s criminal history, which showed that he pled guilty to a simple assault charge –a second-degree misdemeanor –in March 2004. This is the charge that disqualifies him from purchasing a firearm, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Schaefer’s preliminary hearing is set for June 27 at Jacob’s office.