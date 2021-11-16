RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing a felony arson charge after he allegedly lit a soap dispenser on fire at The Brew Bank Brewery Company.
Dylan James Anderson, 36, of Ridgway, is charged with arson – endangering property –reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings, disorderly conduct and cited for criminal mischief and damaging property, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Nov. 3.
The Ridgway Police Department received a call from The Brew Bank Brewing Company on Main Street concerning a man who allegedly lit their soap dispenser in the men’s bathroom on fire. The caller said the man had long black hair, a black trench coat and black pants on.
The witness took police to the scene and explained what happened. Police could reportedly smell burnt plastic. The witness stated that a man, later identified as Anderson, came into the restaurant and ordered a couple of drinks. He was reportedly playing very loud music on his cell phone. She politely asked him to turn his music down, which he did, but then, using profanities, said “Don’t touch me with your gloves,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
He then allegedly went into the back room where the bathroom is located, then left through the front door. The witness told police when she went to leave for the day, she could smell burnt plastic, and found the soap dispenser was burnt. A burnt piece of the dispenser was found in the toilet, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Officers observed that the soap dispenser was melted, and a large piece of plastic recovered was severely melted and burnt, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police also saw black soot covering the sink, toilet and floor.
Restaurant footage showed Anderson allegedly entered the restaurant that afternoon, went into the bathroom and then came out, and as he did so, there was a dark black spot on the floor – soot from the burnt soap dispenser. When Anderson entered the bathroom, the floor was clean, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police, Anderson said he had drank prior to coming to The Brew Bank, and had a few drinks there. He admitted to being very drunk, and didn’t recall leaving the restaurant. When asked if he damaged the soap dispenser, Anderson reportedly said “Not as far as I know, like I may have, I don’t know,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Anderson’s preliminary hearing is set for March 3.