RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing several charges related to arson and reckless endangerment after he allegedly caused a fire in the home while cleaning drug paraphernalia.
Braden Troy Kearney, 47, is charged with arson – danger of death or bodily injury, a felony in the first degree; arson endangering property – reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings, a felony in the second degree; endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree; criminal mischief/damaging property with intent; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and recklessly endangering another person, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office March 16.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Ridgway Borough Police Department responded to a Grove Avenue residence on Feb. 27, per request from the Ridgway Fire Department, where a house fire had just occurred.
After speaking with a fireman on scene, police learned that he and other firefighters had found drug paraphernalia in the bedroom of the residence where the fire originated, which was Kearney’s room. He also said there were propane tanks in the room, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
In the bedroom, police reportedly located a glass bong, small plastic baggies and a cut straw, as well as two glass pipes and a butane lighter.
State police in Ridgway also responded to the scene to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. A trooper located two small propane tanks, located just inside of the door toward the side of the structure. The bed headboard and footboard were made of wooden posts. The wooden post near the middle of the room had been completely consumed by fire. Police located burnt items of drug paraphernalia, including glass pipes and uncapped syringes.
Police spoke with the victim on Feb. 28, who said the fire started in Kearney’s room. She said there was no need for him to have propane tanks in the home, and he refused to get rid of them. The woman stated that a girl came downstairs to tell her there was a fire upstairs, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On March 1, state police spoke with Kearney about the fire, who said he was allegedly in his room cleaning his glass drug paraphernalia with a torch hooked up to a propane tank in his closet. He added that he was in the process of making “marijuana dabs,” when he left the room to get clothes out of the dryer. He said prior to that, he wrapped the hose around the bedpost with the flame still lit on the torch end. Kearney said a girl then came down from upstairs to tell him about the fire, which he tried to put out with water, but was unsuccessful.
Kearney told the others in the household he put a cigarette out, which caused the fire, so that he didn’t have to tell them what he was really doing, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Kearney’s bail is set at $50,000.