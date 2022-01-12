RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing charges after he was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and found in possession of a gun with an “obliterated” serial number.
Patrick Joseph Duffield, 22, of Ridgway, is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, a felony in the third degree; possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer number, also a felony in the third degree; driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Jan. 4.
State police in Ridgway were dispatched to Long Level Road in Ridgway for reports of a man reportedly passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on July 2, 2021. According to an affidavit of probable cause, when police arrived, the owner of the vehicle said that Duffield was the one passed out in the driver’s seat. Police attempted to wake him up by yelling and grabbing his shoulder, but he reportedly went back unconscious. An ambulance was requested and took Duffield to Penn Highlands Elk for further treatment, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The owner told police that Duffield had also allegedly crashed the vehicle somewhere, as there was damage to the front passenger’s side and scrapes as well. She told police Duffield got out of the vehicle and was “staggering, and fell in the yard multiple times,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During a consented search of the vehicle, police found a red drawstring bag with a Colt 1911 handgun, with an obliterated serial number, and a pill bottle with the car owner’s name on it, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The pill bottle allegedly contained 27.5 Xanax pills. The owner told police when she threw the pill bottle away three days prior, there were 57 pills in it.
Police also spoke with a witness who reported seeing an “erratic driver” on July 2, 2021 on Montmorenci Road. The vehicle reportedly kept speeding up and slowing down, and traveled into the opposite lane.
On July 8, 2021, police received the toxicology report for Duffield, who allegedly tested positive for cannabinoids and benzodiazepines, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Duffield’s preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. on Feb. 2.