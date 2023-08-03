RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing felony charges after he allegedly stole several packs of beef sticks from Elk County Foods in the month of July.
Ridgway Police have charged Kevin Lee Stahli, 43, with four counts of retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, and four counts of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 25.
Ridgway Police met with an Elk County Foods employee on July 21, 2023, who reported alleged retail thefts from the store on four separate occasions by an unknown man. Police viewed these incidents via the store’s surveillance footage.
The first reportedly occurred on July 9, 2023, and involved one pack of beef sticks, valued at $6.09. Shown on the surveillance footage, at 4:53 p.m., the man entered the store and went to the meat department, where he is allegedly seen taking two packs of beef from the shelf, and placing one in his pocket. He then proceeds to check out and pay for one pack of beef sticks and a can of beets, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The second alleged theft occurred on July 12, 2023, and again included one pack of beef sticks, valued at $6.09. The man is again seen on the surveillance video placing the pack of beef sticks in his pants.
The third incident on July 13, 2023, involved the alleged theft of two beef sticks, valued at $12.18. The man is seen on the surveillance video placing both packs into his pants before proceeding to the check out, where he paid for ice cream and pasta sauce.
The fourth incident, also involving two packs of beef sticks, valued at $12.18, occurred on July 17, 2023. The man is seen via surveillance video allegedly putting two packs of beef sticks into his pocket.
The total restitution being sought is $36.54, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On July 21, 2023, police were given a license plate number belonging to a customer reportedly seen on video shopping with the suspect. Police were able to identify the suspect as Stahli, and went to his residence on North Mill Avenue to speak to him. Police recognized Stahli as the suspect, and he was also wearing the same red T-shirt as seen in the survellience footage.
Stahli ultimately admitted to stealing beef sticks from Elk County Foods, but only on one occasion, attributing the theft to being short on money.
A criminal history search on Stahli showed that he was was found guilty of summary retail theft in 2011 on two separate occasions, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Stahli’s preliminary hearing will be held at Martin’s office Aug. 23.