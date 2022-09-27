RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been jailed on a felony charge after he allegedly refused to surrender himself to police custody on Sept. 10.
Christopher William Lenze, 33, is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 12.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police in Marienville were granted a full extradition felony arrest warrant for Lenze on Sept. 10 for a domestic strangulation charge.
Also on Sept. 10, state police in Ridgway arrived at a Malin Road residence for reports that Lenze was reportedly there. Police spotted Lenze in the doorway when they arrived, and he allegedly closed the door before contact could be made with him, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police knocked on the door and used the patrol vehicle siren and verbal commands to try and get Lenze out of the residence. He allegedly ignored commands to exit for several hours.
Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) responded to the scene, verbally giving commands that Lenze exit the residence. SERT used a flash bang explosive to gain his attention. Lenze exited the residence and then obeyed all commands before being apprehended.
Lenze was interviewed by state police in Ridgway that day. He said he became aware police were looking for him after he had been picked up in Marienville that morning. He said he wanted to “get some rest” and have a good meal before turning himself in to police, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Lenze is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He waived his preliminary hearing at Martin’s office Sept. 21.