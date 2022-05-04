RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been jailed on felony drug charges after he was allegedly caught selling heroin on two separate occasions.
Allen Edward Weyant, 33, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office March 31.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a narcotics agent with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and drug task force members met in June of 2021, in a neutral location to purchase two bundles, or 20 stamp bags, of heroin, which was established via electronic communication from Weyant through a confidential informant. The CI was searched and provided with $275 for the controlled purchase, arranged with an undercover agent. Surveillance was established in the area of the target residence on Boot Jack Road.
After entering the driveway of the residence, a man, identified as Weyant, took the funds from the CI, and allegedly handed him the pre-determined amount of heroin. Lab analysis showed the purchased heroin contained .67 grams of a combination of fentanyl, tramadol and fluorofentanyl, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
In July of 2021, agents and task force members met at a neutral location again to purchase two bundles, or 20 stamp bags, of heroin from Weyant. The CI and an undercover agent went to the Boot Jack Road residence, where Weyant was reportedly observed again exiting the residence. The CI handed Weyant the funds, and Weyant allegedly handed the CI 18 stamp bags of suspected heroin, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Analysis of the purchased substance identified it as .40 grams of a combination of heroin, fentanyl and fluorofentanyl.
Weyant’s bail is set at $50,000.