RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is behind bars after he allegedly attempted to flee from police as they served a felony arrest warrant.
Ridgway Police have charged Kevin Lee Stahli, 43, with fleeing to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 8.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a probation officer requested the assistance of Ridgway Police on Aug. 31 at the apartments located at 101 N. Mill St. in Ridgway. The officer said he had reason to believe Stahli was inside the residence, and is currently being supervised by Elk County Probation.
The officer said Stahli had an active felony arrest warrant, stemming from charges filed by the Ridgway Police Department. The officer contacted the tenant in the apartment, who allegedly refused to remove the door chain and open the door. Stahli was ordered to come to the door, but instead was retreating and hiding in a bedroom in the apartment, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The tenant was told that police were going to cut the door chain, which he finally removed and allowed police to enter.
Stahli’s bail is set at $10,000. His preliminary hearings is set for Sept. 20 at Martin’s office.